Engagement Smith - Metts

Victoria (Tori) Elizabeth Smith of Cope, S.C. and William (Bill) Alton Metts, Jr., of Branchville, S.C., proudly announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip (Robin) Smith of Cope. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry (Sandy) Reed, Jr., of North and Mr. and Mrs. Rodney (Liz) Smith of Cope.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William (Reggie) Alton Metts of Branchville. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ron (Lillian) Huber of Orangeburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alton (Billie) Metts of Branchville.

Miss Smith is a 2019 graduate of Orangeburg Prepartory School and will be graduating in May of 2023 from College of Charleston with a degree in Marketing and a minor in Real Estate.

Mr. Metts is a 2018 graduate of Orangeburg Prepartory and will be a 2022 graduate of Citadel Honors with a major in Civil Engineering.

The wedding is planned for June 3, 2023, in The Summerall Chapel at The Citadel.

