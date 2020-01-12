{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Pam Scales) Ponds of Swansea, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their daughter, Emily Grace Ponds, born November 23, 2019, at home in Swansea. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 ozs. and was 20 inches in length.

Emily was welcomed home by her sisters: Madison, age 4 years and Audrey, age 1 1/2 years.

Maternal grandparent is Mrs. Margaret Scales of Sumter, S.C.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge, S.C.

Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C.; Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C. and Mrs. Norris Garris of Columbia, S.C.

