Edith Rose Ponds Birth Announcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Willis (Debby) Ponds of Lodge, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their daughter, Edith Rose Ponds, born at Charleston Birth Place in North Charleston, S.C., on February 17, 2020. She weighed 8 lbs./10 oz. and was 18.5 inches in length.

Edith is welcomed home by her siblings: Henry - 16, Jerry - 14, Genie - 12, Will - 10, Kandie - 8, Jane - 6 and George - 3.

Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill (Kandy) Burdick of Lodge.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge.

Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C. and Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C.

Mrs. Ponds is the former Debby Burdick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0