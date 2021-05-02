Carter - Elam

Courtney Price Carter and Lindsey Brock Elam were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Cypress Trees Plantation, Edisto Island, South Carolina.

The bride is the daughter of Ms. Lou-Ann Price Carter of Denmark, S.C. and the late Mr. R. Michael (Mike) Carter, Sr. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jackson R. (Jackie Welch) Price, Sr., of Denmark; Mr. Lester B. Till, Sr. of Orangeburg, S.C. and the late Mrs. Ruby Ready Till.

The bridegroom is the son of Ms. Lisa Cook Silver of Forest City, N.C. and Mr. Robert K. Elam of Berea, KY. He is the grandson of Ms. Wilda Lee Cook of Rutherfordton, N.C.; Mr. L. Jerome Cook, Sr., of Forest City, N.C.; Ms. Virginia Brock Elam of Berea, KY and the late Mr. Edward Elam.

Rev. Terry A. Roof officiated the ceremony.

The bride was given in marriage by her brother, R. Michael Carter, Jr.

Matrons of honor were Betsy V. Tant of St. Matthews, S.C. and Glynna R. Fogle of St. Matthews, S.C.

Bridesmaids were Taylor Elam of Forest City, N.C.; Emily Grace Carter of Lexington, S.C.; Katie Kortokrax of Charlotte, N.C.; Sarah Martin, Emily Rawl, Reston Skinner and Audrea Watlington, all of Columbia, S.C.