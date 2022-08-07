Campbell - Shuler Wedding

Sophie McQueen Campbell and James Porter Shuler were united in marriage on June 4, 2022 at the Campbell family residence, White Lake, North Carolina.

The bride is the daughter of Debbie and Chris Campbell of Elizabethtown, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Sylvia and Mac Campbell of Elizabethtown. Maternal grandparents are Marta and Howard Bullard of Fayetteville, N.C. The groom is the son of Karen and Dahl Shuler of Santee, S.C. Paternal grandparents were Ruth and Ted Shuler. Maternal grandparents were Newell and Porter Bull, all of Santee, S.C. The Rev. David Holloway officiated the marriage ceremony.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by Phoebe Campbell Bullard and Chloe Campbell Roberts as matrons of honor. The bride was also attended by Acee Campbell as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Haley Bowles, Lauren Harbour Campbell, Rylie Evans, Sara Shuler Hutto, Marley Keterer, Hannah Brown Pate, Lily Spence, and Jill Davis Waters. Dahl Carlisle Shuler was best man. Groomsmen were Gavin Allan, Chase Adams, Garrett Boyd, Middleton Bull, Zac Campbell, Connor Bullard, Starslie Roberts, Legette Flowers, Dean Hutto, and Corey Shuler.

Ring bearers were Holt Campbell and Mac Campbell. Flower girls were Austin Bullard, Campbell Bullard, Emily Campbell, Lindsy Campbell, McKayla Campbell, Palmer Campbell and Shuler Ann Hutto.

Sophie is a graduate of NC State University and UNC Pembroke and is employed as a RN at TRMC. James is a graduate of NC State Agricultural Institute and is employed by Ted C Shuler and Sons farm. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon trip to Barbados. They reside in the Providence community.