Bonnette - Maxwell Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Bonnette of Saint Matthews are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Kyle Wayne Bonnette to Charlie Nicole Maxwell, daughter of the late Mr. Charles C. Maxwell and the late Ms. Beverly K. Owens of Rosinville, SC.

The bride-to-be is a 2006 graduate of Dorchester Academy and a 2009 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. Miss Maxwell is self-employed and the owner of Charlie’s Liquor Shop and Maxville Variety Center in Rosinville, SC.

Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. CJ and Laura Maxwell of Rosinville, SC.

Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnny and Dorthey Owens of Harleyville, SC.

The groom-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Bowman Academy and a 2009 graduate of College of Charleston, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. Mr. Bonnette is employed at Southern Crop Solutions as an Agricultural Technologist.

His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerald and Patricia Bonnette of Orangeburg, SC. His maternal grandparents are Mrs. Anna Mae Weathers and the late Mr. Clyde Weathers of Bowman, SC.

The wedding is planned for February 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Bowman and the reception will follow at the old Bowman Academy Gymnasium. The couple will reside in Rosinville, SC.

