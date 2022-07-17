 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth Announcement - Miriam Belle Ponds

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Pam Scales) Ponds of Swansea, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their daughter, Miriam Belle Ponds, born May 29, 2022, at home in Swansea. She weighed 7 lbs. 14 ozs. and was 20.5 inches in length.

Miriam was welcomed home by her sisters: Maddie, age 6 years, Audrey, age 4 years and Emily, age 2 years.

Maternal grandparent is Mrs. Margaret Scales of Sumter, S.C.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge, S.C.

Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C. and Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C.

