Birth Announcement - Levi Joseph Ponds

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph (Judy) Ponds of Lexington, S.C., proudly announce the birth of their son, Levi Joseph Ponds, born at home on October 12, 2021. He weighed 9 lbs./8 oz. and was 22 inches in length.

Levi is welcomed home by his siblings: Isaac - 4 yrs., Elloree - 2 yrs. and Levi has 2 deceased siblings, Violet and David.

Maternal grandparent is Mrs. Margaret Scales of Sumter, S.C.

Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Lynn) Ponds of Lodge, S.C.

Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ponds of Islandton, S.C. and Mrs. Betty Felkel of Elloree, S.C.

Mrs. Ponds is the former Judy Scales.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0