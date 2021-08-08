Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph (Margaret) Carr of North, S.C., will be celebrating, with family and friends, their 70th wedding anniversary today, August 8, 2021, at the home of Steve and Anna Carr.
Mrs. Carr is a retired Florist.
Mr. Carr is co-owner of Williams Exxon in North, a farmer and retired as owner/operator of a logging truck. He is a Korean War Vet.
The couple has two children: Steve (Anna) Carr of North and the late Jimmy Carr. They have five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
We have found that loving the Lord and putting him first has been the key to a long marriage. We have been attending the same church - Sunny Vista Church of God - for more than 50 years together. Also, learning how to admit when you are wrong, forgiving and saying I’m sorry, have been key to living together for this many years.