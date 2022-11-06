 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
66th Wedding Anniversary

66th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. Marion E. Mack, Sr. and Mrs. Francis H. Mack of Orangeburg will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mr. Mack is a retired SGM from the US Army (33 years) and from his construction company, M & M Builders, Inc. (20 years). Mrs. Mack is a retired Administrative Assistant from South Carolina State University (33 years).

They are both active members of Butler Chapel A.M.E. Church and several organizations within the Orangeburg community. They have four beautiful children, Cynthia, Cathi, Carol & Marion II, a son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other family members that they love dearly.

