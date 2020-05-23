65th Wedding Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Ulysses S. (Dorothy Dawkins) Jarvis, Jr., recognized their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 14, 2020. They were married on Saturday, May 14, 1955, at Trinity U.M. Church in Orangeburg, S.C., by Rev. Matthew D. McCollom and Rev. Dr. John Jarvis Seabrooks, former president of Claflin University.

They are the proud parents of one son: Michael Palmer (Gail) and two grandsons: Michael Ulysses and Marcus Burton.

Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis are both retired educators.

