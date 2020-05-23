Mr. and Mrs. Ulysses S. (Dorothy Dawkins) Jarvis, Jr., recognized their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 14, 2020. They were married on Saturday, May 14, 1955, at Trinity U.M. Church in Orangeburg, S.C., by Rev. Matthew D. McCollom and Rev. Dr. John Jarvis Seabrooks, former president of Claflin University.