 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th Wedding Anniversary
0 comments

60th Wedding Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
60th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Mary) Jeffries

Willie and Mary Jeffries celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3. They were married in 1961 in Lancaster, SC.

Mary is a retired educator. In 2000 she retired from Woodlands High School in St. George, SC.

Willie retired as the head football coach at SC State University in 2001 and in 2007 as the Athletics Director at Grambling State University. Willie gives Mary credit for all of his successes in coaching!

They have three amazing children: Valorie, Willie, Jr. (Jeff) and Tamara.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th Wedding Anniversary
Milestones

50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Leola) Funchess celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15. The couple was married on Saturday, May 15, 1971 in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News