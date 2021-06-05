Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Mary) Jeffries

Willie and Mary Jeffries celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3. They were married in 1961 in Lancaster, SC.

Mary is a retired educator. In 2000 she retired from Woodlands High School in St. George, SC.

Willie retired as the head football coach at SC State University in 2001 and in 2007 as the Athletics Director at Grambling State University. Willie gives Mary credit for all of his successes in coaching!

They have three amazing children: Valorie, Willie, Jr. (Jeff) and Tamara.

