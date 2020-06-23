Emmett Roger and Maggie Mae Shuler Fields of Cameron, S.C., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2020. The couple were married on June 18, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Elloree, S.C. They originally met in their teens at S.H. Kress Dime Store in Orangeburg, S.C., and the love and romance has continued all these years. Their children are Emmett Roger Fields, Jr. and wife Nanci Irick Fields of Gilbert, S.C., Susan Fields McCormack and husband Robert McCormack of Meggett, S.C., and John William Fields and wife Elizabeth Russell Fields of Briarcliffe Acres, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Emmett and Maggie are blessed with six grandchildren: Shana Bowen, Dennis McCormack, Rachil Fields, Alexander Fields, Bryan Fields, Avery Fields, and two great grandchildren: Allie Mae Bowen and Kaydin Fields.

Our parents are such a great example of love, devotion and faith. The hearts of every family member are filled with unconditional love and sense of pride. We wish them many more years of happiness and health. We are truly blessed by God to have wonderful parents and hope for many more anniversaries to celebrate. May you treasure every day with each other. Congratulations Mom and Dad, we love you!