Shelby and Delle Bolen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 17, 2021. They were married April 17, 1971 in Kingstree, SC at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. She is the former Delle Robinson.

The couple have one daughter, Laura Fogle and husband Jason of Neeses. They also have twin grandchildren, Jacob and Sarah Beth Fogle.

Shelby owned and operated Bolen Tree Service for many years and is now retired. Delle graduated from the Orangeburg School of Nursing. She worked with Dr. Johnson and Dr. Wells before becoming the director of the Mabry Center for Cancer Care. She then worked for Dr. Williamson and Gillespie before retiring in 2016.

They are members of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. Shelby enjoys hunting and fishing. Delle enjoys being active in her community, reading, shopping and spending time with her family.

