James “Pete” and Marilyn Scott Amaker of St. Matthews reached a major milestone in their lives celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 3, 2021. The couple renewed their wedding vows with Rev. Sam Richardson officiating. The couple’s children and grandchildren participated in the ceremony. The celebration was held at 1361 Event Studio in Orangeburg and included dinner and dancing.

James and Marilyn were married July 3, 1971, at her parents’ home in St. Matthews with Rev. H. F. Bowman officiating.

They are the parents of two devoted daughters, Jamarla Amaker Lewis of Orangeburg and Melissa Amaker Smalls and her husband Mike of St. Matthews. They also have five adorable grandchildren – Jordan, James, Michael, Jeneene, and MacKenzie.

James worked at Winn-Dixie for many years and later operated Amaker & Porterfield Transportation Company in St. Matthews. Marilyn worked with NCNB (now Bank of America) and retired from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. They are the owners of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the celebration was intimate with just their children and grandchildren in attendance.

