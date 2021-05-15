 Skip to main content
50th Wedding Anniversary
50th Wedding Anniversary

50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Leola) Funchess celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15. The couple was married on Saturday, May 15, 1971 in Orangeburg, S.C.

Mr. Funchess retired from Still Walter Tool as a machinist.

Mrs. Funchess retired from Husqvarna Lawn Products where she was a part of the startup crew in 1972, and also where the couple met when the company was at that time Smith Carona.

The couple was blessed with three children: Daryl (Dionne) Funchess of Holley Springs, N.C., Jerome (Talesha) Funchess of Gaston, S.C. and Elisa (Edward) Francis of Newport News, VA. They have eight grandchildren: Nya, Layla, Ava and Andrew Funchess and Bethany, Micah, Corinth and Miriah Francis.

