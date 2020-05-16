Sunday, May 17, 2020, Henry and Sylvia Robinson will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Sylvia Diane Ballenger Robinson is a native of Greer, South Carolina and Henry James Robinson is a native of Bamberg, South Carolina. They entered into marriage Sunday, May 17, 1970. The Reverend Evander N. Jamison officiated for the marriage ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina. They are the most amazing couple to be congratulated on fifty years of unforgettable moments.
They are the proud parents of three children: Bryant Demetrius Robinson, Dr. Deidra L. Robinson Bowden and Devin Lamont Robinson. They are even more proud about nine wonderful grandchildren: Brandi Laura, Bryant Lee, Mackenzie Laurain, Bryce Demetrius, Devin Lamanuel, Audrey Sylvia, Desmond Lamont, Bradley Craig and Kendall Leigh.
The couple hope to have a special celebration at a later date.
