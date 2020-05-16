Sunday, May 17, 2020, Henry and Sylvia Robinson will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Sylvia Diane Ballenger Robinson is a native of Greer, South Carolina and Henry James Robinson is a native of Bamberg, South Carolina. They entered into marriage Sunday, May 17, 1970. The Reverend Evander N. Jamison officiated for the marriage ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina. They are the most amazing couple to be congratulated on fifty years of unforgettable moments.