Mr. and Mrs. Jackie (Kathy) Betsill of Orangeburg, S.C., recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on May 1, 1971, at the First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Betsill retired from the Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Betsill is currently employed at Morehouse Huber.

The couple has two children: Emily Betsill of Washington, DC and Casey Betsill of Orangeburg. They have four grandchildren: Isabelle, Jay, Daona and Noa.

