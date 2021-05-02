Mr. and Mrs. Roger (Marie) Ward, formerly of Orangeburg, S.C., recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 1, 1971 in Easley, S.C. They now reside in Lake Murray.

Mr. Ward is retired from Gregory Electric and Mrs. Ward is retired from Newberry Hospital.

The couple has two children: Rod Ward (Dede) of Leesville, S.C. and Ashley Fanning (Josh) of Neeses, S.C. They have 4 grandchildren: Chloe Ward, Sydney Sharpe (Matthew), Hunter Greer and Talon Fanning.

The couple’s children had a BBQ for them at their home on the 24th. Approximately 100 family and friends attended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0