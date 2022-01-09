50th Anniversary - Bell

Jerry and Linda (Godbee) Bell of Govan, S.C. recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

They met at Highland Pines Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. and were married there on Sunday, January 2, 1972.

Their children are daughter Stephanie B. (Henry) Dukes of Lexington, S.C., and son Dacey P. Bell of Columbia, S.C. They have one grandson and three step-grandchildren.

The couple resided in Aiken and Barnwell counties before moving to Govan in Bamberg County 27 years ago.

They celebrated with family and special friends Mary and Sam Jordan (their maid of honor and best man) at the Red Lobster in Aiken on January 2, 2022.

