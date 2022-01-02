Coterie Club holds annual Holiday Ball

The Coterie Club of St. Matthews, which was founded in 1956, held its annual Holiday Ball on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Orangeburg Country Club. Members and guests were greeted in the ballroom by Mrs. Thomas Percy Culclasure Jr. and her husband along with sponsors of the debutantes.

Five daughters of Coterie made their formal bows to society. Miss Cameron Lee Hollingsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Hollingsworth, escorted by Mr. John Beaty Hughes; Miss Margaret Anne McLeod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alec Boyd McLeod III, escorted by Mr. John Michael Flintom; Miss Madelyn Janell Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Taylor Smith, escorted by Mr. David Tanner Smith; Miss Mary Kissam Thornton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hampton Thornton Jr., escorted by Mr. Julian Wayne Mack; Miss Emily Elizabeth Turberville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Turberville II, escorted by Mr. Charles Cary Pick Jr.

Three relatives of Coterie also made their formal bows to society: Miss Harriet Geer DuBose, presented by her step-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Gressette Felder Sr., is the daughter of Mr. Terrence Edmundson DuBose and Mrs. Kimberli DuBose Felder -- escorted by Mr. John David Cate; Miss Mary Marks Leonard, presented by her aunt and uncle Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Koger Fairey III, is the daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Fairey Bates -- escorted by Mr. Lane Jackson Hiott Lee; Miss Bryce Hazel Turberville, presented by her aunt and uncle Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Turberville II, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kennerly Turberville -- escorted by Mr. Stewart Jackson Moseley.

Three sons of Coterie were also recognized, attending their first Coterie Ball: Mr. Bates Nelson Felder Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Bates Nelson Felder, accompanied by Miss Katherine Grace Duane; Mr. William Franklin Fleming Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William Franklin Fleming Sr., accompanied by Miss Elsie Caroline Hall; Mr. John Michael Flintom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stier Flintom, accompanied by Miss Caroline Merritt Swillen.

Co-chairmen of the Coterie Holiday Ball were Mr. and Mrs. William Haynesworth Bull Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Fairey Lee Prickett Jr. The Debutante Committee consisted of Mrs. Joseph Koger Fairey III, Chairman and Mrs. Thomas Jefferson Goodwyn Reid Jr.

