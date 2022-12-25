Coterie Club holds annual Christmas Ball

The Coterie Club of Saint Matthews, which was founded in 1956, held its annual Christmas Ball on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Orangeburg Country Club. Members and guests were greeted in the ballroom by Mrs. Thomas Percy Culclasure Jr. and her husband along with sponsors of the debutantes.

Two daughters of Coterie made their formal bows to society: Caitlin Grace Hollingsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Hollingsworth, escorted by Andrew Barton Tucker; Laurie Ann McGee, daughter of The Honorable and Mrs. Randall Edward McGee, escorted by Daniel Tanner Garrick.

Two relatives of Coterie also made their formal bows to society:

Abigail Riley Katherine Williams, presented by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Joseph Williams, is the daughter of Mr. Patrick Christopher Williams and Ms. Lisa Elizabeth Williams, escorted by Hunter Case Summers.

Charlotte Adele Williams, presented by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Joseph Williams, is the daughter of Mr. Patrick Christopher Williams and Ms. Lisa Elizabeth Williams, escorted by Al Thomas Hughes.

Co-chairs of the Coterie Christmas Ball were Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Joseph Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Wannamaker Jr.

The Debutante Committee consisted of Mrs. Thomas Lee Hollingsworth, chairman, Mrs. William Haynesworth Bull Jr. and Mrs. Thomas Jefferson Goodwyn Reid Jr.