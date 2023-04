BAMBERG—Anna Mae Moody, 79, of 66 Rockwell Place, Brooklyn, NY, and formerly of Bamberg, SC, passed away April 25, 2023, at NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, NY.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call or visit at the home of her sister. Lorraine Johnson, 682 Weimer St., Bamberg, SC, 29003. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.