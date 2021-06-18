Aneurysms require immediate medical attention

Dear Doctor: My dad was having an ultrasound because it seemed like he might have kidney stones, and they found what the doctor thinks might be a small aortic aneurysm. Why does someone get them, and how are they treated?

Dear Reader: An aneurysm is a balloonlike widening within the wall of an artery. In an aortic aneurysm, this has occurred along the aorta. That's the major blood vessel that carries oxygen-rich blood away from the heart and through the chest and the abdomen.

An aneurysm is cause for concern for several reasons. Any change to the normal tubular structure of blood vessels throughout the body can adversely affect heart function. More important, larger aneurysms create the risk of structural damage to the blood vessel itself. Blood circulates through our bodies in a closed system. That means every beat of the heart results in pressure on the artery walls. The rhythmic force of blood moving through the aorta can gradually enlarge the thinner and weaker walls of an aneurysm, and also fracture them. When the walls of an aortic aneurysm split and allow blood to leak out, it's known as a dissection. The balloonlike bulge of an aneurysm can also burst, which is known as a rupture. Both are medical emergencies, and are the major causes of death due to aneurysms.