Andrew Jackson opens season with 46-16 road win at Northside Christian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON – Andrew Jackson Academy may have a new mascot, but the powerhouse football program’s winning tradition continued Friday night with a 48-16 victory over Northside Christian Academy.

The newly named Warriors, formerly the Confederates, rushed their way to a victory, controlling the scoreboard and the clock the entire game.

AJA Head Coach Jason Peek is glad to begin the season with a win, but he said his team is not where they need to be.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Peek said, having graduated 10 players from last season's undefeated state title squad. "It was tough coming in We hadn’t had any scrimmages, any time on the field with the pandemic going on. First half we looked really rough, really rough.

"Not the typical way you see Andrew Jackson play football. Second half was a little better.”

High school teams faced uncertainty during the summer months leading to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected workout schedules.