Anderson takes no-hit bid into 7th, Braves beat Brewers 5-1

MILWAUKEE — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson's bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.

Reliever A.J. Minter gave up a sacrifice fly to Luis Urías.

Anderson helped the Braves win their fifth straight road game and match their longest road winning streak over the last three seasons.

Milwaukee has lost 10 of 13 and slipped to 20-20 this season.

Freeman homered in the second. William Contreras homered off Hoby Milner leading off the Atlanta eighth.

Travis Shaw was called out on strikes to end the Brewers fourth. He turned to bark at plate umpire Chris Segal who listened briefly and then tossed him. Reyes.

The Braves jumped on a shaky Brett Anderson (2-3) for a 4-0 lead.