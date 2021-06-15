Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn't help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold's persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for the team's mandatory three-day minicamp.

Anderson said Darnold has a certain "aura" about him that was missing when they played together for two seasons with the Jets.

"I saw like a new energy out of him, a glowing charisma that I didn't really see in New York," said Anderson, who caught passes from Darnold with the Jets in 2018 and 2019. "... You know when a person, you can see a glow in them, their energy, an aura — I can see that when I walked into the building and just being around him."

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is hoping to resurrect his career in Carolina after going 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the Jets. He was acquired by the Panthers earlier this offseason for three draft picks. The Jets have since turned to this year's No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson from BYU to be their quarterback of the future.

Anderson, who missed all of the OTAs while working out with a trainer, was excited to catch up with Darnold and his other teammates and is hoping the new starting quarterback finds success in Carolina's offense.