Analyze the deal five times over

There are certain things so rare that we cannot help but admire them: the Hope diamond, a perfect game in baseball, a man who gives up his seat to a woman on a crowded bus or train. Today's deal is a rarity. Can you see what is so unusual?

The deal was reported by Villy Dam from Denmark. Most pairs reached three no-trump, which they made without difficulty. The given auction to five diamonds -- which contained several debatable bids -- was produced by Klaus Madsen (South) and Jens Otto Pedersen.

West led the club six, second-highest from a weak suit. Madsen put up dummy's ace, cashed the spade ace-king, discarding a club, and ruffed a spade in hand. Two winning heart finesses followed by the heart ace allowed South to pitch his last club. Madsen returned to hand with a club ruff. He continued with the ace and a low diamond. (This is right when taking the suit in isolation. If their trumps are 3-3, all plays work. If they are 4-2, there are six low doubletons and eight honor doubletons.)

Here, Madsen was safe. But suppose we switch the queen and four of diamonds. Now East wins the second trump with the nine and leads his last heart, allowing the defenders to score their diamond honors separately.

What is the unusual feature about this deal? You can make game in all five strains. Even more unusual is that you cannot make a slam. I leave you to work out all of the analysis -- I've run out of space.

