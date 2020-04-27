Analysis: The answer to everything

If you say the word "analysis" to most people, they think of psychiatry. Someone defined psychiatry as the care of the id by the odd.
Mention analysis to most bridge players, and they smile. "Yes," they say, "I always analyze every deal. It helps me to find the right plays." Is that the care of the id by the ego?
East analyzed today's deal correctly. How did he defeat four spades after his partner had led the heart four: five, king, eight?
North's initial response was natural and game-forcing. South sensibly raised diamonds because he had no stoppers in the unbid suits. Then North jumped to four spades to show a minimum game-force with three-card support. This is known as the principle of fast arrival. If you are in a game-forcing auction, the quicker you bid game, the relatively weaker your hand.
After winning with the heart king, most players would cash the heart ace and switch to a trump. They would hope to collect two club tricks in the fullness of time. But, as you can see, declarer immediately claims 10 tricks: five spades and five diamonds.
This East paused to assess the prospects. He had 13 points, there were 13 in the dummy, and declarer had at least 12. So that left at most 2 for West. But the low-heart lead promised an honor in that suit, which had to be the queen.
At trick two, East returned the heart seven. West won with the queen and had no trouble in finding the killing club shift, giving the defenders the first four tricks. Well analyzed!
