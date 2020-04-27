Analysis: The answer to everything

If you say the word "analysis" to most people, they think of psychiatry. Someone defined psychiatry as the care of the id by the odd.

Mention analysis to most bridge players, and they smile. "Yes," they say, "I always analyze every deal. It helps me to find the right plays." Is that the care of the id by the ego?

East analyzed today's deal correctly. How did he defeat four spades after his partner had led the heart four: five, king, eight?

North's initial response was natural and game-forcing. South sensibly raised diamonds because he had no stoppers in the unbid suits. Then North jumped to four spades to show a minimum game-force with three-card support. This is known as the principle of fast arrival. If you are in a game-forcing auction, the quicker you bid game, the relatively weaker your hand.

After winning with the heart king, most players would cash the heart ace and switch to a trump. They would hope to collect two club tricks in the fullness of time. But, as you can see, declarer immediately claims 10 tricks: five spades and five diamonds.