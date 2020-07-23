An unusual approach is difficult to spot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Charles Schwab said, "All successful employers are stalking men who will do the unusual, men who think, men who attract attention by performing more than is expected of them."

He could have said that all successful bridge players are stalking men or women ... et cetera.

What is the unusual play needed in this deal? South is in four spades. West starts with his three top diamonds. After ruffing the last, how should declarer continue?

In the auction, North used a support double, which enjoys considerable popularity with tournament players. It showed exactly three cards in partner's suit and any hand strength. If instead North had raised spades, it would have guaranteed four trumps. (Note that the double must be made below two of responder's major.)

It is easy to be careless in this contract. There seem to be 11 winners: five spades, one heart and five clubs. Just in case East has jack-fourth of spades, many players would cash their spade king and play a spade to dummy's ace. But when East discards, suddenly the contract cannot be made (as the heart finesse loses). If South turns to the clubs, West ruffs the third round and plays his last trump. There is no dummy entry left.

Instead, South should cash the spade king and spade queen. If everyone follows, he draws the last trump and claims an overtrick. Here, though, he switches to clubs. West may ruff in, but the spade ace is still on the board as the entry card to the last two club winners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0