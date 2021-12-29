An even number often splits unevenly

G.K. Chesterton, an Englishman who was known as the prince of paradox, wrote, "The poet only asks to get his head into the heavens. It is the logician who seeks to get the heavens into his head. And it is his head that splits."

A good bridge player keeps knowledge of suit-split odds in his head. But even if he does not know the exact numbers, he remembers that an odd number of cards will usually divide as near to even as possible. (For example, five cards will split 3-2 more often than 4-1 and 5-0 combined.) An even number (with the exception of two) will normally split unevenly. (For example, six cards will divide 4-2 more often than 3-3.)

In today's deal, how does that affect South's line of play at three no-trump after West leads the club queen?

North made a transfer bid, then offered a choice of games. He correctly upgraded for his five-card suit and pair of aces.

Declarer has eight top tricks: three spades, three hearts and two clubs. Playing on diamonds is too slow. Instead, he should work on spades. However, if he unblocks the king and queen, crosses to dummy's heart ace and cashes the spade ace, he will need to find the missing spades 3-3 or the doubleton J-10: a total chance of 38.76%.

Instead, as he needs only four spade tricks, not five, he should cash the king, overtake the queen with dummy's ace and lead the nine. He gets home when the suit is 3-3 (admittedly without an overtrick) or if it 4-2 with the doubleton J-x, 10-x or J-10: a small matter of 64.60%.

