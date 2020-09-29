An eight, an eight, a winning eight

Victor Kiam, who was an entrepreneur and, for three years, the owner of the New England Patriots, said, "What's really important in life? Sitting on a beach? Looking at television eight hours a day? I think we have to appreciate that we're alive for only a limited period of time, and we'll spend most of our lives working. That being the case, I believe one of the most important priorities is to do whatever we do as well as we can. We should take pride in that."

Hear, hear! Also, one word in that comment is key to this deal. How should South play in seven spades after West leads the heart king?

Few would want to reach seven spades. In this auction, two diamonds was New Minor Forcing. Then South used two doses of Blackwood.

There are 12 top tricks: six spades, one heart, three diamonds, one club and a diamond ruff in the dummy. Declarer must establish dummy's club seven (on which South's heart loser will be discarded). However, that requires four dummy entries: three for club ruffs and one to reach the new winner. As the heart lead has dislodged that ace, there are only four candidates: the diamond ace and all three trumps, including the eight. This means finding West with exactly nine-doubleton of spades.

The play goes thus: heart ace, club to the ace, spade to the eight, club ruff, spade to the ace, club ruff, diamond to the ace, club ruff, diamond king, diamond ruff in the dummy, club seven and claim.

