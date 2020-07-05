An economy of shame

Wearing a mask, says McMaster, is a matter of "personal responsibility." Which should and may be true in some places, but not in our little insane asylum. Speaking of the devil, South Carolina is also home to a not-small number of religious charismatics who believe that the wearing of masks is Satan's handiwork, designed to block the breath of God. Why, there's talk that even the Episcopalians are passing around snakes these days.

But, seriously, how can officials fight a highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease against such stubborn resistance? Fortunately, the Bible's authors thought of that, too: Shame.

Though largely banished from the public square decades ago, shame is making a comeback not just here but in the broader culture. The death of George Floyd while in police custody was finally enough to shame enough white Americans into acknowledging that Black Lives Matter and that the burden of setting things right is the majority population's to bear. Week after week, we see the remnants of slavery, Jim Crow and the Confederacy being toppled, removed or abandoned, right down to the "Dixie" in the now-renamed "The Chicks."