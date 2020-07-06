An abnormal lead needs partner awake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ronald Reagan quipped, "I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency, even if I'm in a cabinet meeting."

At the bridge table, sometimes you will see a winning defense, but it needs partner also to be aware of what is happening.

This deal was reported to the International Bridge Press Association by Michael Byrne, the coach of England's under-20 squad. Sitting East and West were two 16-year-olds: Jasmine Bakhshi and Henry Rose.

South opened with the so-called gambling three no-trump. This showed a solid seven-card or longer minor suit with, in principle, no side ace, king or void. So, he lied a little!

The textbook lead against this opening bid is an ace. You usually need to take the first five tricks. Here, Rose had two aces. He correctly realized that the club ace was a safer lead than the spade ace; the club ace was unlikely to damage the defense. But what did he do at trick two?

Rose saw that he and his partner had to take four spade tricks immediately. Otherwise, declarer had at least nine winners via the heart ace, the club king and seven diamonds. What did Rose do?