Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message

The Americans were young, yes, and very good, with four of the top five in the world ranking. And they finally played like it. Those four players — Johnson, Morikawa, Cantlay and Xander Schauffele — combined for a 14-1-2 record.

"It's not just the strongest U.S. team I've seen, but they all played well this week," Lee Westwood said. "Everybody performed and turned up this week. Looks like they are a team."

Stricker wasn't the only one in tears.

McIlroy led Europe off again and gave Schauffele his first loss of the week. It wasn't nearly enough. All day along the shores of Lake Michigan, the outcome was inevitable.

McIlroy teared up in his interview when talking about how much the Ryder Cup means to him.

"I've never really cried or got emotional over what I've done as an individual. I couldn't give a (expletive)," he said on NBC. "But this team ... to see Sergio (Garcia) break records, to see Jon Rahm come into his own this week, to see one of my best friends, Shane Lowry, make his Ryder Cup debut, all that. It's phenomenal.

"I'm disappointed that I didn't contribute more this week," he said. "But in two years' time, we'll go again and give it another so. Sorry for swearing, as well."