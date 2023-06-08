Orangeburg Post 4 took the opportunity to work out some kinks this week playing a home-and-home series with North Charleston’s Dixie Majors baseball team.

Head coach Dukes Isgett scheduled the games due to a bye week in the league schedule. Isgett used the two-game series as a chance to find his best team going forward.

“These were basically exhibition games,” Isgett said of the series. “We wanted to give everyone a chance to play. We’re trying to figure out who needs to pitch, and who doesn’t. Who I can rely on and who I can’t.”

Post 4 struggled in its opening week, dropping a three-game league series to Manning Santee. Orangeburg’s offense was stagnant, compiling just eight hits and four runs over three games. Isgett said he learned a lot about his team in the last two games.

“We learned who wants to compete,” Isgett said after Wednesday’s 13-2 loss. “I just need nine guys that want to compete and nine guys who can pitch. I feel like we’ve fixed some things, but we still have a few in the top nine that need to take some better approaches (at the plate). Overall, I liked what I saw.”

In Wednesday game, North Charleston blasted its way to an early 3-0 lead with two first-inning home runs. Orangeburg was able to rally with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Forrest Sutcliffe opened the game with a walk, followed by a free pass to Nathan Moody. Cameron King laid down a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed by the catcher allowing Sutcliffe to score. Another error on the right fielder would allow Moody to score the second run.

Post 4 had an opportunity to grab the lead, loading the bases with one out in the second inning. North Charleston’s pitcher would get back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

Errors continued to be a problem as Post 4 committed four Wednesday against North Charleston. Sutcliffe said it was a sticking point with the coaches after the game.

“The message Wednesday was to be more in the game,” Sutcliffe said. “We have to be more focused, and cut down on the errors because that’s killing us. Everyone seems flat. Baseball should be fun, but everybody just seems tired.”

Isgett said he would like to see just as much enthusiasm from guys on the bench as starters in the field.

“We talk all the time about supporting each other,” Isgett said. “To be successful, everyone has to be on the same page.”

Orangeburg returns to league play Tuesday night when they play host to Sumter P-15 who opened league play last week with a 6-0 win over St. George.

“It will be fun to get back in league play this week,” Isgett said. “Get back to putting the best nine on the field and the letting the chips fall where they may.”

Post 4 opens a three-game series against Sumter at home Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. Orangeburg will travel to Riley Park in Sumter Thursday, June 15 before closing the series at home Friday, June 16 at Mirmow Field.