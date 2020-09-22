American League Glance

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _
z-New York 31 23 .574 4½
Toronto 28 26 .519 7½
Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½
Boston 20 34 .370 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 21 .618 _
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1
Cleveland 31 24 .564 3
Detroit 22 30 .423 10½
Kansas City 22 32 .407 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 33 20 .623 _
Houston 27 27 .500 6½
Seattle 24 30 .444 9½
Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10
Texas 19 35 .352 14½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Today's Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!