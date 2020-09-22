 Skip to main content
American League Glance
American League Glance

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _

z-New York 31 23 .574 4½

Toronto 28 26 .519 7½

Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½

Boston 20 34 .370 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 34 21 .618 _

z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1

Cleveland 31 24 .564 3

Detroit 22 30 .423 10½

Kansas City 22 32 .407 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 33 20 .623 _

Houston 27 27 .500 6½

Seattle 24 30 .444 9½

Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10

Texas 19 35 .352 14½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Today's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

