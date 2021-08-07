Alzheimer's looming

Dear Forgotten: You're wise to be proactive about this. Encourage your mom to set up a doctor's appointment today. The sooner you seek professional help the sooner the problem can be diagnosed. If she does in fact have Alzheimer's, early detection will allow you and your family more time to plan for the future. Additionally, there are some treatments that can temporarily lessen the symptoms.

Dear Annie: In October 2018, our daughter was married. We gave her a nice wedding, and there were approximately 300 guests. She received many, many nice gifts.

She has yet to send out thank-you notes. I have offered on two different occasions to help her, and her response was, "I'll do them."

I have had guests ask me whether my daughter ever received their gift. I don't know what to say.

What are your suggestions? Is it too late for my daughter to send out thank-you notes now, almost three years later? Should I just drop it and not let it bother me anymore? Thank you for your response. -- Mother

Dear Mother: Sadly, I doubt you're the only mom who's been in this position. Social niceties are going the way of the dodo and landline telephone these days.

Talk to your daughter and her spouse about the importance of making this right. Encourage them to set aside an entire day to get the thank-yous done. They may be putting off sending them out at this point because they're embarrassed about how much time has passed. But it's better late than never. A nice handwritten thank-you note means a lot in this age of emojis and instant gratification.

