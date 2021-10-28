Always assume a bad break

G.K. Chesterton wrote, "A good novel tells us the truth about its hero, but a bad novel tells us the truth about its author."

A good trump split often makes life easy for the deal's hero, the declarer; but a bad split tells us the truth about the declarer's skill level.

In today's deal, how should South play in four spades? West leads the club ace, under which East plays the queen, showing the jack as well. (Here, he could not have a singleton.) West continues with the club king and another club.

South's two-club opening was strong, artificial and forcing. North's three-club rebid was the double negative showing a very bad hand. Regardless, South wasn't going to stay out of game with one of the best hands he had ever held.

"I did warn you, partner," said the dummy as he tabled his cards.

After ruffing the third club, the declarer could have entered the dummy and taken a trump finesse, but he saw that there was little advantage in this play. It would be of benefit only if East had king-doubleton. A greater risk was a bad trump break.

South led the spade queen from his hand at trick four. If East had won with his king and played his last club, declarer would have ruffed with dummy's spade eight. Therefore, East ducked. But now South entered the dummy with a heart to the jack and took a trump finesse. When it won, he cashed the spade ace. The king didn't drop, but declarer claimed, stating that he would play his red-suit winners until East opted to ruff.

