AUSTIN, Texas — A.J. Allmendinger dominated early, then had to fight to retake the lead at the start of the final stage to earn his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity series road course victory Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.

Allmendinger bumped Sheldon Creed out of the lead with 14 laps to go, then held off William Byron over the next couple of laps before pulling away for the victory, his second in a row at the Texas track. Byron will be starting Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series race from the pole position.

Allmendinger had the dominant car in the field and started Saturday from the pole. He built a big lead early before a pit stop strategy misstep and getting caught in some caution flag restart traffic dropped him to the back.

Pit Boss 250

Saturday, Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas; Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 46 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

3. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 46, 0.

4. (2) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 46, 37.

5. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 46, 36.

6. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 46, 31.

7. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 46, 31.

8. (15) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 46, 35.

9. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 46, 47.

10. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 46, 32.

11. (26) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 46, 29.

12. (27) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 46, 25.

13. (18) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 46, 24.

14. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 46, 23.

15. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 46, 22.

16. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 46, 21.

17. (34) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 46, 20.

18. (20) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 46, 19.

19. (22) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 46, 18.

20. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

21. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

22. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 46, 15.

23. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 46, 23.

24. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 46, 0.

25. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 46, 12.

26. (38) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 46, 11.

27. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 46, 18.

28. (24) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 46, 9.

29. (30) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 46, 8.

30. (35) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 46, 7.

31. (5) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 46, 14.

32. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 45, 5.

33. (37) Brennan Poole, Chev, garage, 29, 4.

34. (28) Brett Moffitt, Ford, engine, 27, 3.

35. (16) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, engine, 23, 2.

36. (19) Preston Pardus, Chev, suspension, 16, 1.

37. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, engine, 13, 1.

38. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chev, transmission, 7, 0.