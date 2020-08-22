Allgaier holds off Cindric to win Xfinity race at Dover

Cindric had been the driver to beat, coming into Dover with a staggering five wins in the last six races, and he seemed in control after he won the first stage.

"I don't expect it to be easy the whole year," Cindric said. "Not that it was easy today. I drove my butt off."

Cindric is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric and kept an eye this week on the action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading into Sunday's Indianapolis 500. Roger Penske bought IMS in January.

Austin Cindric's pick to swig the milk? Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

"I know it would be a strange year to do it, but that guy has worked so hard," Cindric said.

Allgaier found his footing in the No. 7 Chevrolet in the second stage and controlled the second half of the race. Allgaier won a combined eight races from 2017-2019. His most recent win was at Phoenix last November. Saturday's win earned him a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

"These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy," he said.

Allgaier led a race-high 120 of the 200 laps at Dover and earned his 12th career Xfinity win.