Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

NEW ORLEANS — Josh Allen and the mercurial Buffalo Bills swung back to a better version of themselves against the reeling New Orleans Saints.

Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bills throttled New Orleans' short-handed offense in a 31-6 victory Thursday night that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss.

"Coach always talks about playoff caliber and that's the team we want to be," Allen said. "We want to be the best versions of ourselves ... every time we step on the field."

Dawson Knox caught two touchdown passes, giving him a franchise-best seven TDs in a single season by a tight end. His second score gave the Bills (7-4) a 24-0 lead.

Stefon Diggs had seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, and running back Matt Breida turned a short pass into a 23-yard score in a dominant victory that came just four days after a 26-point home loss to Indianapolis.

"To come up short the way we did (last weekend), sometimes it can be demoralizing," said defensive end Mario Addison, who had one of Buffalo's two sacks of Trevor Siemian. "You've just got to flush that and do it all over again. Everybody had a great mindset going into this game and we were just ready."

The Saints (5-6), playing without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara for a third straight game, were shut out for three quarters. They finally scored on Siemian's 11-yard pass to tight end Nick Vannett on the first play of the fourth.

Buffalo outgained New Orleans 361-190 and the Bills possessed the ball for 34:38 to the Saints' 25:22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0