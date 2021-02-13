All the basics and a few extras

One book that arrived too late for the holiday season was "Barbara's Bridge Tips" by Barbara Seagram (Master Point Press).

This is an excellent book for someone who has in theory learned the basics but would like a thorough review from soup to nuts. It covers bidding, declarer-play and defense: all of the basics and a few more sophisticated techniques like how and when to send a suit-preference signal. Each of the three sections ends with a 10-question quiz.

I was amused by how many variations of Barbara's deals I use in my classes.

In this one from the book, look at only the North and West hands. Against four spades, you lead the heart ace: three, four, seven. How would you continue?

The bidding is interesting (and undiscussed). Normally 10 high-card points would justify a stronger sequence than a single raise. However, this hand has nine losers (two spades, three hearts, two diamonds and two clubs) and the awful 4-3-3-3 distribution. So it is not worth a game-invitational sequence. But if partner were to make a game-try over two spades, responder should accept.