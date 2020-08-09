Alcohol's grip on a family

What else can I do to help my mom, and when is it appropriate to cut ties and take a step back for my own mental health? -- Exhausted from Alcoholism

Dear Exhausted from Alcoholism: The time to take a step back and focus on your own mental health is now. Your love and commitment to your parents and their health and well-being is clear. It is also clear how much your parents' suffering and alcoholism is affecting you. So, yes, though it's important to support them, it is equally important to protect yourself from them.

Your mother has succumbed to a very serious and addictive disease. Continue to tell her how much you love her and that you want her to get better. As much as you can, don't take on that burden of "healing" or "fixing" her. You have been through enough. And as you mentioned, a person will only change if they choose to change.

Surround yourself with healthy friends and family as much as you can. The people we surround ourselves -- physically, virtually, mentally -- influence our thoughts and behaviors. It's time to celebrate you and your own ability to heal.