BRAVES

Alcantara smothers Braves with 14 whiffs in Marlins' 4-1 win

Giants Reds Baseball

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson delivers in the first inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Atlanta. 

 AP Photo/Bob Andres

ATLANTA — Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating the Atlanta Braves for the second time in a week and leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 victory Saturday.

Alcantara (5-2) allowed only four hits with no walks in eight innings while earning his third consecutive win.

Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer off Darren O'Day in the sixth. Garrett Cooper's two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh made it 4-1.

Cole Sulser pitched the ninth, yielding Dansby Swanson's double with two outs before walking Marcell Ozuna. Sulser struck out Austin Riley for his second save.

Atlanta fell to 4-12 in day games, the worst record in the majors. The Braves began the day hitting only .203 in afternoon games, also the worst mark in the big leagues.

Alcantara improved to 4-1 in nine career starts against Atlanta. The right-hander went the distance Sunday in a 4-3 victory over the Braves at home.

Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-2) permitted three hits and one run in five innings. He was hurt by four walks, including two in the fourth. Jorge Soler, who led off the inning with a walk, scored on Joey Wendle's sacrifice fly for the first run of the game.

Michael Harris, Atlanta's 21-year-old top prospect, was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to start in center field. He singled to left in the sixth for his first hit. Harris advanced to third on a single up the middle by Ronald Acuña Jr. before scoring on Swanson's grounder to third.

Acuña, who returned to the lineup after missing three starts with a strained right quadriceps, was hit by a pitch from Alcantara in the third. The 99 mph sinker glanced off Acuña's shoulder and hit his left hand.

Acuña remained in the game but was picked off first base on a quick throw from Alcantara. Acuña was distracted while trying to adjust a sleeve over his left hand.

It marked the 31st time in Acuña's career he was hit by a pitch, including seven by Marlins pitchers. No other team has hit Acuña with more than three pitches.

After being plunked, Acuña walked slowly toward the first base side of the mound. Alcantara gave him a pat on his backside and Acuña continued to first base.

Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo, whose nickname La Tortuga — or The Turtle — reflects his lack of speed, hit a one-out single in the fifth for Miami's first hit.

Astudillo (5-foot-9, 225 pounds) then stole second base. It was his first attempted steal in five seasons in the majors with Minnesota and Miami.

Marlins RHP Elieser Hernández (2-4, 5.59 ERA), who allowed one run over five innings in a 4-3 home loss to the Braves on May 21, faces LHP Max Fried (4-2, 3.27) in Sunday's series finale.

Harris called up

The Atlanta Braves, looking to upgrade their outfield defense, called up top prospect Michael Harris from Double-A Mississippi. The 21-year-old Harris started in center field and hitting ninth against the Miami Marlins. The addition of Harris allows the Braves to move Adam Duvall from center field to one of the corner spots in the outfield. Manager Brian Snitker says he believes Harris is “a guy who checks all the boxes.” Snitker envisions an outfield with Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field, Harris in center field and Duvall in left field. Marcell Ozuna would serve as the primary designated hitter.

Harris (6-0, 195) is from Stockbridge High School in metro Atlanta. Former Braves outfielder Jason Heyward also is from Henry County. Harris says he was often was compared with Heyward, now with the Chicago Cubs, as he developed as a prospect.

“As I grew people were comparing me to him and saying I reminded them of him,” Harris said. “It really opened my eyes and gave me a lot of confidence.”

Harris was hitting .305 with five homers, 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases at Mississippi. He said he was told of his promotion after Friday night’s game in Pensacola, Florida, leading to a night with little sleep and a flight to Atlanta.

Harris added it was a surreal feeling to walk into the Braves clubhouse and see his name on a jersey at his locker.

