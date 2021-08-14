Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2

WASHINGTON — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2 on Saturday night.

Albies' 22nd homer of the season – a two-run shot off struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-12) in the fifth inning - landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center field. Atlanta has won nine of 11 and kept pace at the top of the NL East standings with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 earlier in the day.

Washington is going in the opposite direction. The rebuilding Nationals have lost 11 of 12 and are 10-29 since July 1. They are 17 games under .500 for the first time since August 2010.

Albies has five homers in the last six games.

Max Fried (10-7), who has received a decision in each of his last 15 starts, allowed one earned run on five hits through six innings. He struck out seven with no walks and even got the first hit of the game for the Braves.

Swanson hit his 22nd homer in the seventh – a three-run drive over the Nationals' bullpen – and his 23rd in the ninth, a solo shot to left field. He also had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Swanson has homered in back-to-back games.