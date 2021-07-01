Albies hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves blast Mets 20-2

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies was eager to claim his first five-hit game. He made it a good one — his second homer of the night.

Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves battered the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night for a strong finish to a disappointing month.

The Braves (38-41) were 13-15 in June. They trail the first-place Mets (41-35) by 4 1/2 games in the NL East after enjoying a rare offensive highlight with 20 hits.

Albies' big opportunity came in the eighth with Mets outfielder Albert Almora serving mop-up duty on the mound.

"When they put him I just said 'Let me go in and try to get another knock,'" Albies said. "I've never had a five-hit game."

Mets left-hander David Peterson exited due to right side soreness in the fourth inning, leaving his status for his next start unknown. Manager Luis Rojas said Peterson, who complained of "sharp pain" in his side, was being tested and results were not yet available.

"We're waiting on the results on the severity of this and we'll have our contingency plan," Rojas said.

Peterson (2-6) allowed six runs and eight hits, each matching his career high.