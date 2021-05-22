Albies hits 2 HRs, Acuña adds 15th shot, Braves top Pirates

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies is feeling much better about Atlanta's lineup lately. Of course, helping the Braves hit a combined 10 homers in back-to-back lopsided wins certainly helps.

Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate and Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th homer as the Braves again showed off their power game and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Saturday.

The Braves' three homers on Saturday followed a seven-homer attack, including blasts by Albies and Acuña, in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates on Friday night.

"It's started clicking," Albies said. "It looks better and feels better and for the team it's huge, a different type game that we're playing. We hope to keep it going."

After Acuña hit one of Atlanta's two grand slams on Friday night, he didn't wait to keep the offense rolling. With fans in the sellout crowd of 40,068 still arriving, Acuña pulled Mitch Keller's first-pitch fastball over the left-field wall.

"Special," Albies said of Acuña. "It's him. He tells you he's going deep. (Keller) throws the first pitch in the zone and he does it."