Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

"Mostly it's just slowing everything down, focusing on my breathing, the only thing I can control is executing this pitch right here and there," Fried said. "Not trying to do too much in one pitch and kind of trusting the defense."

Atlanta made it 5-1 in the sixth when Albies walked and scored on Austin Riley's double and Duvall hit his 24th homer.

Chris Martin faced five batters in the ninth for the Braves, earning a shaky first save in three chances. Ryan Zimmerman doubled in a run to make it 5-4 off Martin.

Corbin (6-11) gave up five hits and five runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings. He couldn't really explain why so many of his pitches have left the yard this season.

"I was trying to put up a zero, but that's the way it's been going for me," Corbin said. "I don't know an answer for it ... I feel good and that's really all I can say. The results just really haven't been there. I wasn't fatigued at all. They just happened to score there."

Washington led 1-0 in the third. Luis Garcia singled, advanced on a walk and a bunt and scored on Alcides Escobar's single. RBI singles by Victor Robles and Zimmerman trimmed the lead to 5-3 against Jesse Chavez in the seventh.