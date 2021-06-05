Albies, Almonte power Braves past Dodgers in 6-4 win

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run third inning off Clayton Kershaw, Abraham Almonte got a pinch-hit homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Saturday night.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-2) didn't allow a hit until Cody Bellinger had the first of four consecutive singles to begin the fourth. Morton gave up four hits, four runs — two earned — with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings.

Kershaw (7-5), the former NL MVP and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, lost to the Braves for the first time in 12 career regular-season starts. He began the game 5-0 with a 1.78 ERA against Atlanta before allowing five runs, eight hits and one walk and striking out nine in six innings. It was his second straight ineffective start after giving up five runs and seven hits in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Sunday.

Will Smith earned his 10th save in 10 chances by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Braves went ahead 5-1 in the third on Freddie Freeman's RBI single, Albies' two-run double and Dansby Swanson's two-run double. Almonte's first career pinch-hit homer put Atlanta up 6-4.